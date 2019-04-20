|
des LANDES, John Philip. Passed peacefully. Dearly loved partner, ole grumpy guts, biggest challenge and good mate of Ann O'Connor. Loved father and father-in- law of Lisa and Andrew Musson and Michelle and Scott Dallimore. Good friend to James and Dee and Bridget and Kerry. Much loved Grandad John to Blair and William, and Tori- Lee, Sage and Cole and Thea, Caitlin and Liam. Brother of Tony, Lance and the late Perry. Former husband of Lynsey. Thanks to the wonderful staff at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the great team at St John Ambulance would be very much appreciated and can be left at the service. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Tuesday, April 23 at 1.30pm, followed by interment at Western Hills Cemetery. Messages to the des Landes Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2019