|
|
BENNETT, Jonathan Vance (JVB). Loved and loving husband of Donna, proud and loving father of Tash and Aaron, Chris and Kate and James, besotted Grandad of Lachlan, Koby and Natalie, loved son-in-law of Pauline and brother- in-law of Andrea and Brian, Nic and Jonathan, Robyn and Tony. Passed away peacefully on Sunday February 10, 2019, just after his 69th birthday after a positively fought 7 year battle with cancer. The service will be held in St Barnabas Anglican Church, 35 Box Hill, Khandallah, Wellington on Monday February 18 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society of New Zealand please, these may be left at the service. Please wear something colourful. Messages to PO Box 22132, Khandallah, Wellington 6441. Lychgate Funerals FDANZ 385-0745 www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 12, 2019