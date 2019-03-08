Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Josephine JONASEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Josephine (Jo) JONASEN

Notice Condolences

Josephine (Jo) JONASEN Notice
JONASEN, Josephine (Jo). Passed away peacefully at Mary Doyle on March 4, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Michelle, David and Jill, Katrina and Doug, Ben and Val, and Craig and Kelly. "Nana Jo" to her 14 grandchildren. A heartfelt thankyou to the staff at Mary Doyle for the exceptional care Jo has received over the past five years. According to Jo's wishes, a family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.