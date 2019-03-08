|
JONASEN, Josephine (Jo). Passed away peacefully at Mary Doyle on March 4, 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Graham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Michelle, David and Jill, Katrina and Doug, Ben and Val, and Craig and Kelly. "Nana Jo" to her 14 grandchildren. A heartfelt thankyou to the staff at Mary Doyle for the exceptional care Jo has received over the past five years. According to Jo's wishes, a family service has been held.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 8, 2019