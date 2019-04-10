|
|
BEADLE, Judith Margaret (Judy). 15.04.1942 - 08.04.2019 Peacefully passed away at Waiapu House in Havelock North. Much loved and devoted wife of 57 years to Graeme. Adored mother of Sonya and Philip. Mother-in-law of Greg and Nana to Grant. A special thanks to Waiapu House staff for the care and love you showed Judy. A service to celebrate Judy's life will be held on April 11, 2019 at 2pm in the Waiapu House Chapel, 10 Danvers St, Havelock North. Messages to be sent to 5 Carl Ave, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 10, 2019