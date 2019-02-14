|
BRIGHTWELL, June Christine (nee Barber). Peacefully at CHB Health Centre, on February 12, 2019, with her loving husband Dennis by her side. Loved mother of Donna and Mark, and step-mum of Sarah, Kate, Tangaroa and Tane. Cherished Nana of Milla, Hunter, Jesse, Zara, and Marley. A celebration of June's life will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau tomorrow Friday, February 15 at 11am followed by burial at Ormondville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to CHB Health Centre Patient Comfort Fund would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to:- C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 14, 2019