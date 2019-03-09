Home

Karen (Foster) KARA

Karen (Foster) KARA Notice
KARA, Karen (nee Foster). Peacefully on March 7, 2019. Aged 61 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Kane (deceased), Nicholas (deceased), Jody and Ari, and Jenna and Maaka. Adored Nan of Mya, Mckaela, and Jayden. Loved sister of Dennis, Susan, Julie, and Malcolm. Beloved daughter of Rex and Jean Foster. A much loved family member and friend to many. A celebration of Karen's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11am, followed by interment at Wharerangi Lawn Cemetery, Cato Road, Napier. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service.Messages to the 'Kara Family', C/o P.O.Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 9, 2019
