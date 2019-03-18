Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grinter's Funeral Home
3 Hallys Lane
Cambridge, Waikato
07-827 6037
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen DANIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Winifred DANIEL

Notice Condolences

Kathleen Winifred DANIEL Notice
DANIEL, Kathleen Winifred. Passed away suddenly at home on March 5, 2016. Loved and cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Shiree and Murray, and Linda and Grant. Adored Grandmother of Jason and Sara, Brian and Racheal, and Daniel. Loved Great Grandnan of Daniel Jnr., Isla, Hudson, Holly and Jess. Loved sister of Raymond, David, Merilyn and the Late John. "Will never be forgotten" A private family service has been held. All communications to the Daniel Family, c/-3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.