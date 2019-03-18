|
DANIEL, Kathleen Winifred. Passed away suddenly at home on March 5, 2016. Loved and cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Shiree and Murray, and Linda and Grant. Adored Grandmother of Jason and Sara, Brian and Racheal, and Daniel. Loved Great Grandnan of Daniel Jnr., Isla, Hudson, Holly and Jess. Loved sister of Raymond, David, Merilyn and the Late John. "Will never be forgotten" A private family service has been held. All communications to the Daniel Family, c/-3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 18, 2019