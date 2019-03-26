|
CHARLTON, Ken. Passed away in Wairoa suddenly on March 24, 2019 doing what he loved, playing golf. Loved husband and soul-mate of Val. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jeff and Jean, Pat, Malc and Freddie, and nieces and their families, all in the U.K. Ken will be sorely missed. A celebration of Ken's life will take place at a date to be advised. Due to Ken's wishes a private cremation will be held. All messages to 694 Tiniroto Road, RD 5, Wairoa 4195. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 26, 2019