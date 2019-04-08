|
BOTHERWAY, Kenneth John (Ken). Passed away peacefully after a short illness with his family by his side on April 6, 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ellen. Much loved dad of Janice and Derek Walker, John and Viviane, Bryan and Rhonda, and Kathryn. Cherished grandad and great grandad. Loved brother of the late Reg, and the late Colin, and Ann, Jillian and Carol. The family deeply appreciates the care provided to Dad by Taupo Hospital and Liston Heights. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lake Taupo Hospice Trust Inc, and may be posted to PO Box 950, Taupo, or left at the service. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at the Taupo Yacht Club, 9 Ferry Road, Taupo at 1.30pm on Wednesday, April 10. Communications to C/- PO Box 940, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 8, 2019