Kenneth John (Jack) GREGORY

Kenneth John (Jack) GREGORY
GREGORY, Kenneth John (Jack). On March 29 2019 passed peacefully away on his 93rd birthday. Beloved and devoted husband of Shirley. Much loved father and father-in- law of Trevor and Marlee, Clive, Tony, Nicky and Mel Story. Very much loved "Jack" to his 11 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Jean and Tiny Corbett (both deceased), Cliff and Hazel (Both deceased), Maurice (deceased), Winton and Peggy, Margaret and Bernie Donovan (both deceased), and Jan Powell. Much loved uncle to their families. In accordance to Jacks wishes a private family service was held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne followed by private cremation. Special thanks to all of the "special" staff at Leighton House and staff on Ward 5 at Gisborne Hospital. "He loved and lived for us all and was our rock". Evans Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 4, 2019
