BAYLISS, Kevin Colyn. Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019, after a short illness, aged 72. Loved and treasured husband of Cynthia for 50 years. Much loved father and father-in-law to Hylton and Emma, Alastair and Kirsty, Amber (deceased), Verity and Abdi. Adored Poppa to Henry, Sam, James, Hugo, Kate, Zara, Tom, Olivia and Vince. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at the Waipukurau Club, Russell Street, Waipukurau on Thursday, April 18 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's Hawkes Bay would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 16, 2019