Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin BAYLISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin Colyn BAYLISS

Notice Condolences

Kevin Colyn BAYLISS Notice
BAYLISS, Kevin Colyn. Passed away peacefully on April 15, 2019, after a short illness, aged 72. Loved and treasured husband of Cynthia for 50 years. Much loved father and father-in-law to Hylton and Emma, Alastair and Kirsty, Amber (deceased), Verity and Abdi. Adored Poppa to Henry, Sam, James, Hugo, Kate, Zara, Tom, Olivia and Vince. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at the Waipukurau Club, Russell Street, Waipukurau on Thursday, April 18 at 1pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Parkinson's Hawkes Bay would be appreciated. These and any messages may be left at the service or posted to C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.