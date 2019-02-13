|
ARMSTRONG, Kevin John. Passed away suddenly on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at home. Aged 74. Much loved and cherished husband of Elaine. Loved father and father-in-law of Dean and Hinemoa, Jeffery (deceased), Margaret, Bryan and Consuelo, Tracy and Duaine. Adored Poppa of Melanie, Reece, Emily, Hugo, Oscar, and Hannah. Adored Grand Poppa of Koby and Ricci. Kevin will lie at 32 Mitchell Road, until Wednesday, February 13 at 2.30 pm. He will proceed to Whaakirangi Marae, Frasertown Road, Wairoa where his funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 14 at 11 am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cerebral Palsy Society will be gratefully received and forwarded to www.cerebralpalsy.org.nz. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 13, 2019