Laurel Mary (Graham) CLEWS

Laurel Mary (Graham) CLEWS Notice
CLEWS, Laurel Mary (nee Graham). Passed away peacefully at Duart Rest Home, Havelock North, surrounded by family, on Wednesday January 30, 2019. Aged 82. Much loved wife of David for 61 years, cherished Mum and mother-in-law to Deborah and Pete, Mark and Kath, Louise and Dave, Anne and Pete and adored Nana of all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu in flowers donations can be made to Cranford Hospice. As per Mary's wishes a private funeral has taken place at Stonehaven, Waipukurau. A flower does not compete with the flower growing next to it, it just blooms. Happy gardening Mum. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 8, 2019
