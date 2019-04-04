|
FRASER, Laurence John. 02.06.1927 - 31.03.2019 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. In his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of the late Beryl (nee Scrimgeour) and brother to Isobel and brother-in-law to Bob Halliday. Wonderful father to Alexandra and John. A cherished grandfather and 'grandad' to many. A great uncle to numerous nieces and nephews. Oska, Sir Laurence, Grandad your memory will be cherished forever. Messages to the Jensen family, c/o 4 Phoebe Place, Rotorua 3015.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 4, 2019