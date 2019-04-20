Home

HOOGERBRUG, Leendert Jacob Johannes (Len). Born June 25, 1929 Hilversum, Netherlands. Passed away on April 16, 2019 at Hastings Memorial Hospital. Aged 89 years. Husband to Diana. Father and father-in-law to Michael and Jane, Adrian, Peter and Penny, John and Sophie. Grandfather to Scott, Andrew, Jono, Olivia, Kate, Nick, Ella and Alice. Funeral service to be held on Friday April 26, at 3pm at The Old Church, 199 Meeanee Road, Napier, Hawke's Bay.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2019
