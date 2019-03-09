Home

Lisa-Rose Henryetta AMNER

Lisa-Rose Henryetta AMNER Notice
AMNER, Lisa-Rose Henryetta. On March 6 at home, beautiful treasured daughter of Shayne and Paige, beautiful bossy sister of Chayce. Loved granddaughter of Sam and Lisa; Naomi, Shayne and Honey. Cherished great-granddaughter of Jenny and Viggo; and Mihi. A funeral service to celebrate Lisa-Rose will be held at 12 Raleigh Street, Flaxmere on Monday, March 11 at 11:00am, followed by burial at the Mangaroa Cemetery. At the request of family, they ask that you wear bright colours to the service for Lisa-Rose - spread your pretty wings and fly. Messages may be posted online at www.tnphb.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 9, 2019
