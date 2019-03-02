|
|
HOWARD, Locklyn Rosaline. Born with 'Angel Wings' on February 28, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved daughter of Stacey Blunsdon and Tayler Howard. Loved baby sister of Bryson. Cherished grandaughter of Diane and Greg Blunsdon, and Janine and Nic Howard. Treasured niece of Wilson and Melissa, and Corey and Emily. A beloved great grandaughter to her great grandparents. Adored by her aunts, uncles and extended family. A special thank you to midwife Barb Penny and the amazing Staff at Ata Rangi. There is no foot so small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world. A service for Locklyn will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the 'Howard Family', C/o P O Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 2, 2019