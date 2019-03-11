Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Lucy SIMMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lucy May (Rowe) SIMMONS

Notice Condolences

Lucy May (Rowe) SIMMONS Notice
SIMMONS, Lucy May (nee Rowe). Peacefully at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village on Saturday March 9, 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Simmons. Loved daughter of the late Louisa and Alfred Rowe. Treasured Aunt and Great Aunt to all of her nieces and nephews and special friend to John Cook "Cookie". A celebration of Lucy's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Salvation Army, and can be left at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Simmons family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.