SIMMONS, Lucy May (nee Rowe). Peacefully at Princess Alexandra Retirement Village on Saturday March 9, 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray Simmons. Loved daughter of the late Louisa and Alfred Rowe. Treasured Aunt and Great Aunt to all of her nieces and nephews and special friend to John Cook "Cookie". A celebration of Lucy's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to the Salvation Army, and can be left at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Simmons family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 11, 2019