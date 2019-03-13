Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Lynette BARHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lynette Edith BARHAM

Notice Condolences

Lynette Edith BARHAM Notice
BARHAM, Lynette Edith. Peacefully at Duart Care on Monday, March 11 2019. Dearly loved wife of David (deceased) and loved mother of Michael and Erica, Jenni and Peter Fulford, Hamish and Lisa. Loved grandmother of Mathew and Gemma, Andy and Charissa, Catherine and Mitchell, Rebecca and Shanon, Alyce and William, Cheye, Brett, Harry, James and Kate. Loved great grandmother of nine. A service and celebration for Lyn's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North on Friday, March 15, at 1:30pm, followed by interment at Havelock North Cemetery. A donation to the Lusk Trust Centre Havelock North or Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Tributes may be posted online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages mailed to the Barham family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.