BARHAM, Lynette Edith. Peacefully at Duart Care on Monday, March 11 2019. Dearly loved wife of David (deceased) and loved mother of Michael and Erica, Jenni and Peter Fulford, Hamish and Lisa. Loved grandmother of Mathew and Gemma, Andy and Charissa, Catherine and Mitchell, Rebecca and Shanon, Alyce and William, Cheye, Brett, Harry, James and Kate. Loved great grandmother of nine. A service and celebration for Lyn's life will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North on Friday, March 15, at 1:30pm, followed by interment at Havelock North Cemetery. A donation to the Lusk Trust Centre Havelock North or Cranford Hospice can be made at the service and would be appreciated. Tributes may be posted online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages mailed to the Barham family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 13, 2019