Margaret (Joy) BURN Notice
BURN, Margaret (Joy). Peacefully, surrounded by her family on Wednesday, April 24 2019, at The Care Village, Ngongotaha, Rotorua, aged 84 years. Much loved Wife of John. Cherished Mother of Susan (deceased), Maryanne, David and Maree. Adored Grandmother and Great Grandmother to all her Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. A Service to celebrate the life of Joy will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Monday April 29 at 2:00 PM. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 26, 2019
