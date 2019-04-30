Resources More Obituaries for Margaret CURRY Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Margaret CURRY

Notice CURRY, Margaret. Kev, Paul, Tania, Kim, Leah and families would like to sincerely thank all relatives and friends for the many ways in which you showed us love, kindness and support after the passing of Margaret. All the cards, messages, flowers, fabulous meals, baking, and home visits were very much appreciated. A special thank you to the staff at the Barraud Street Health Centre and the Dannevirke Community Hospital for the care and compassion of Margaret. We will be forever grateful. To the many people who attended Margaret's funeral service, some who travelled long distances, we are truly grateful. To Kelly Funeral Home, thank you for your guidance, compassion and comfort throughout this difficult journey. As many addresses are unknown, please accept this as a personal acknowledgement. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices