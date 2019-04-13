|
CURRY, Margaret Elizabeth. Passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2019. Cherished wife of Kev. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Robyn, Tania and Nigel Last, Kim and Mike Walker, Leah and John Cordell. Loved Nana of Sam, Stacey, Hannah, Gracie, Benjamin, Cameron, Matthew and Shaun. Beautiful Nana Marg to Bryn, Harriet, Maverick, Sofia and Hadley. A recitation of the Rosary will be held for Margaret, tomorrow Sunday, April 14, in St Joseph's Church at 7.00pm. Margaret's Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Church, 36 Allardice Street, Dannevirke on Monday April 15, 2019 at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery. All messages to the "Curry Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942. Margaret will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 13, 2019