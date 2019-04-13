Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Margaret CURRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Margaret Elizabeth CURRY

Notice Condolences

Margaret Elizabeth CURRY Notice
CURRY, Margaret Elizabeth. Passed away unexpectedly on April 10, 2019. Cherished wife of Kev. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul and Robyn, Tania and Nigel Last, Kim and Mike Walker, Leah and John Cordell. Loved Nana of Sam, Stacey, Hannah, Gracie, Benjamin, Cameron, Matthew and Shaun. Beautiful Nana Marg to Bryn, Harriet, Maverick, Sofia and Hadley. A recitation of the Rosary will be held for Margaret, tomorrow Sunday, April 14, in St Joseph's Church at 7.00pm. Margaret's Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Joseph's Church, 36 Allardice Street, Dannevirke on Monday April 15, 2019 at 1.00pm. Followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery. All messages to the "Curry Family" c/- PO Box 235 Dannevirke 4942. Margaret will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.