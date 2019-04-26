|
GRAHAM, Margaret (Booby). In loving memory of our Mum, Nan and Great nan who left us one year ago today. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. Apart of us went with you, the day God took you home. If tears could build a stairway, and heartaches make a lane, we'd walk our way to heaven, and bring you back again. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still, in our hearts you hold a place no one could ever fill. Miss you heaps, Love you always Your whanau xx
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 26, 2019