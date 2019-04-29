GOODWIN, Margaret McInnes. Passed away peacefully in Hospital on Saturday night, April 27, 2019, in her 94th year. Much loved wife of Derek (deceased). Dearly loved and dedicated Mum to Kirsten (Kris), Jocelyn (deceased) and Cathy. Wonderful Grandma to Ellen, Monica, Conor, and Renee. Delighted great Grandma to Flynn and Magnus. She will be missed by family and friends. A special thank you to the staff of Bryant House and the Hastings Hospital for the care given to Margaret. A service to celebrate Margaret's life will be held at St. Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale on Wednesday, May 1 at 1pm. Followed by private cremation. While Margaret adored flowers, please consider donating to a charity of your choice in her memory. Tributes to Margaret or messages to her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or sent to The Goodwin Family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary