Notice GALLAGHER, Mary. Our whanau wish to acknowledge the support we received during our beautiful Mother's passing. To Dr. Beacham, thank you for your incredible care over the past 45 years, especially during Mum's final weeks. We are also grateful for the care shown by the Hospice nurses, Simplicity H.B., and the Latter-Day Saints' Church. We acknowledge Mum's CCS colleagues and clients, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi, and the many other community and sports groups who have had a huge impact upon her life. We thank all of our family and friends for your many acts of kindness, and pay tribute to our Dad for the selfless care given to Mum. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Notices