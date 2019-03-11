|
|
SHEPHERD, Mary. Passed away peacefully on March 9, 2019 at Elmwood House, aged 75 years. Much loved wife of Rob. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Stephen and Amanda, David and Alison, Graham and Tracey, and Trish and Paul. Cherished sister of Paul and the late Betty, and Zita. Loved grandmother of Katrina, Rebecca, Nicola, Matthew, Caitlin, Tim, Lucy, James, and Sophie. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Elmwood House for the care and love Mary received over the last 3 years. A Rosary Service will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Osier Road, Greenmeadows, Napier on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at 7pm. Requiem Mass to honour and celebrate Mary's life will be held at the Church on Wednesday March 13, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by burial at Western Hills Lawn Cemetery. Messages to the 'Shepherd Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 11, 2019