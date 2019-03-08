|
CAMMOCK, Merle Noeline. On Wednesday, March 6, 2019 peacefully at Eileen Mary Rest Home, Dannevirke. Aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Vic. Much loved Mother to Anne, Heather, Judith, and Murray. Loved Grandmother to Rebecca, Julianne and Greg; Daimon and Ben; Nathan and Liana; James and Elizabeth. Great grandmother to her 8 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A celebration service for Merle will be held at Knox Church, Swinburn Street, Dannevirke on Monday, March 11 at 1.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 8, 2019