DALTON, Michael Edward. On March 13, 2019 at Mary Doyle Lifecare Centre, Michael passed away peacefully, aged 83, surrounded by his wife and daughters. Beloved husband of Cathy (Rena). Loved father of Christopher (deceased), Nick, Christine, Michael, Catherine, Lizzie and Peter. Adored grandfather of Matthew and Aimee, Chantel and Niko, Josh and Sam. Rosary will be recited at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, 817 Gordon Rd, Hastings, on Sunday, March 17 at 7:00pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated Monday, March 18, 2019 at 11:00am, at St Peter Chanel, followed by a private cremation. Special thanks to the staff at Mary Doyle Goddard and Reeve Houses for their loving care and attention of Michael. Tributes can be left online at www.tlas.co.nz or sent, to the Dalton family, c/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North, 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 16, 2019