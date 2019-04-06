Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael HALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael John (Mike) HALL

Notice Condolences

Michael John (Mike) HALL Notice
HALL, Michael John (Mike). Peacefully passed away on April 4, 2019 at Elmwood House. Beloved husband of Ruth. Loving father of Antoinette and Christopher. Loving stepfather of Brenda and Dean, Joanna, Christopher and Cherie. Gaga of Tom, Harry and Samantha, Amy, Logan, Sarah, Alex and Nick. Great Grandad of Kyah and Draven. Loved brother of Peter, Pam, Jill, Roger and Wendy, and brother-in-law to Paul and Rosie. Many thanks to the staff at Elmwood House for their wonderful care. Funeral details to follow. Messages to the Hall Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.