HALL, Michael John (Mike). Peacefully passed away on April 4, 2019 at Elmwood House. Beloved husband of Ruth. Loving father of Antoinette and Christopher. Loving stepfather of Brenda and Dean, Joanna, Christopher and Cherie. Gaga of Tom, Harry and Samantha, Amy, Logan, Sarah, Alex and Nick. Great Grandad of Kyah and Draven. Loved brother of Peter, Pam, Jill, Roger and Wendy, and brother-in-law to Paul and Rosie. Many thanks to the staff at Elmwood House for their wonderful care. Funeral details to follow. Messages to the Hall Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 6, 2019