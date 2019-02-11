Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam LITTLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam LITTLE

Notice Condolences

Miriam LITTLE Notice
LITTLE, Miriam. Peacefully at HB Hospital on February 8, 2019. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Ted Little and beloved mother and mother-in- law of John and Kathryn, Stephen, David and Trish, and Andrew. Adored grandmother of six and great grandmother of three. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service for Miriam will be held at a later date. Any messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.