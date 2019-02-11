|
LITTLE, Miriam. Peacefully at HB Hospital on February 8, 2019. Aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Ted Little and beloved mother and mother-in- law of John and Kathryn, Stephen, David and Trish, and Andrew. Adored grandmother of six and great grandmother of three. A private cremation has been held and a memorial service for Miriam will be held at a later date. Any messages to the family may be posted to c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2019