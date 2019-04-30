|
|
DURHAM, Murray Robert. Peacefully at Mt. Herbert House, Waipukurau on April 27, 2019. Aged 84 years. Loved son of the late Zita and Peter, and brother of Richard (deceased), Lindsay (deceased), Colin (deceased), Miriam (deceased), his twin Norris (deceased), and Gerald. Loved uncle of all his nieces and nephews. "Our sincerest thanks to the staff at Mt. Herbert House for their care of Murray" Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, St. Joseph's St, Waipukurau on Thursday May 2 at 10:30am followed by private cremation. Messages to:- The Durham family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 30, 2019