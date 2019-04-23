Resources More Obituaries for Nevaeh AGER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Nevaeh AGER

AGER, Nevaeh. On behalf of the Ager, Raupita Te Aho and Sturgess whanaunga we extend a heartfelt acknowledgement to all the good people who gave us close support and many kindness's during our bereavement at the tragic loss of our beloved baby Nevaeh. We salute the NZ Police for their brave and professional handling of an appalling situation. We trust those who suffered injuries in the line of duty are recovering well. A special mention of Liaison Officer Constable Te Awa Anderson who walked beside us and provided guidance throughout the ordeal. To Reverent Numia Tomoana and her colleagues, many thanks for the spiritual support and conduct of services with dignity for our baby. Special thanks to our extended whanau for surrounding us with support in every way possible and our nieces for nurturing and loving care of Alyson and our new baby. Words are never enough. To Funeral Directors "Legacy" (Tauranga) and Terry Longley and Sons for taking care of Nevaeh and maintaining communications during the uncertainty surrounding her return home. Respect and thanks. Appreciation to the Victim Support Volunteers for their ongoing advice and support. To Clubs Hastings, Staff, Executives and Members for friendship and assistance, many thanks everyone. Finally to all the good people - too many to name individually, who came forward with Arohanui, assistance and Koha, a huge thank you. God Bless you all. Please accept this acknowledgement as a personal thank you in the mean time. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 23, 2019