|
|
AGER, Nevaeh Jahkaya Whatukura. 2016 - 2019 Tragically taken too soon. Our beloved Angel, daughter, sister, mokopuna, niece, mokomoko and cousin. A service for Nevaeh will be held at the Hastings Crematorium Chapel, 204 Orchard Road, Hastings on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11.00am. Whanau invite all to Hakiri following the service at Clubs Hastings, Victoria Street, Hastings. Messages to the Ager family can be posted to PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157 or left online at tlas.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 27, 2019