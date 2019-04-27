|
HAY, Noreen. (nee Pepper). Peacefully on Wednesday April 24 2019 at Duart Aged 86 years. Loved wife of Ian. Deeply loved mother of Grant and Blake. Cherished sister of her five brothers and one sister. Loving Granny to all of her grandchildren. A celebration of Noreen's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Wednesday May 1 2019 at 2pm. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or mailed to the Hay family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4130.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 27, 2019