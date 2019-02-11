|
|
BENTLEY, Nyra Alice. (n?e McLean) Cherished wife of the late Geoff Bentley. Adored Mum of Digby, Greta, Cathy and Rex and their spouses. Precious Grandma to Dee, Gary and James; Anneka and Lydia; Tim, Jono, Nina and Ela. Sister of Ian (Australia). By Nyra's wishes, no funeral service will be held. Love and appreciation to staff at Woburn Rest Home. Any messages to the family may be posted c/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2019