Ona HILL

Ona HILL Notice
HILL, Ona. Of Waikanae formerly of Levin. Suddenly at home on February 9, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce and loving mother and mother in law of David and Sharon, Michael and Liz, and Karen. Fabulous and devoted Gona of Melissa, Aimee, Gemma and Chanelle. We will cherish the wonderful memories Gona. Loved sister and best friend of Diana and Earle Andrews and Aunty of Debbie. A tribute for Ona may be placed on her page at www.tributes.co.nz. A celebration of Ona's life will be held at the Salvation Army Community and Worship Centre, Durham Street, Levin on Thursday, February 14 at 2pm followed by private cremation.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 11, 2019
