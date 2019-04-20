Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Oswald BIRRELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Oswald Stuart . (Stu) BIRRELL

Notice Condolences

Oswald Stuart . (Stu) BIRRELL Notice
BIRRELL, Oswald Stuart (Stu). 11.01.1931 - 17.04.2019 Stu passed away peacefully in his sleep. Husband of Val (deceased). Father and father-in-law of Martin, Mason and Helen, Nicola (deceased), Natalie and Paul. Special friend of Irene and Kerry, Llyn and Carol. Pop Pop of Jane, Kent, Lisa, Andrew, Ruby. Great grandfather to Ashley, Riley, Hayley, Zoe, Willow. The family thank the Oceania Staff at Gracelands and Atawhai. A celebration of Stu's life will be held at The Wairoa Golf Club, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.