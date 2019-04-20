|
BIRRELL, Oswald Stuart (Stu). 11.01.1931 - 17.04.2019 Stu passed away peacefully in his sleep. Husband of Val (deceased). Father and father-in-law of Martin, Mason and Helen, Nicola (deceased), Natalie and Paul. Special friend of Irene and Kerry, Llyn and Carol. Pop Pop of Jane, Kent, Lisa, Andrew, Ruby. Great grandfather to Ashley, Riley, Hayley, Zoe, Willow. The family thank the Oceania Staff at Gracelands and Atawhai. A celebration of Stu's life will be held at The Wairoa Golf Club, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 20, 2019