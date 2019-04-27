Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Panapa LEITCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Panapa Paku LEITCH

In Memoriam Condolences

Panapa Paku LEITCH In Memoriam
LEITCH, Panapa Paku 100 years In memory of Sue (Henitemiriteahuteaopatuwhare) Born April 28, 1919 Died January 29, 2000 We your 253 Uri (descendants) give our love and respect to a special Wahine Purotu. We see and hear you everyday within our own personalities: a look, a smile, a word, a deed. We are all you. Ko Au, Ko Koe, Ko Koe, Ko Au. Happy Birthday Nanny Sue A Mother, Grandmother, Great, Great Great, Grandmother Loved and missed always, your Whanau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.