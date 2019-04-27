|
LEITCH, Panapa Paku 100 years In memory of Sue (Henitemiriteahuteaopatuwhare) Born April 28, 1919 Died January 29, 2000 We your 253 Uri (descendants) give our love and respect to a special Wahine Purotu. We see and hear you everyday within our own personalities: a look, a smile, a word, a deed. We are all you. Ko Au, Ko Koe, Ko Koe, Ko Au. Happy Birthday Nanny Sue A Mother, Grandmother, Great, Great Great, Grandmother Loved and missed always, your Whanau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 27, 2019