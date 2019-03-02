Home

Pat (Percy) HOHIPA

HOHIPA, Pat (Percy). Peacefully at Wairoa Hospital on Friday, March 1, 2019. Dearly loved husband of Maida of 58 years. Loved father of Paul, and Chris. Loved grandfather and great grandfather to all his mokopuna. Well respected Kaumatua of the Wairoa Community. Pat will lie at Te Reinga Marae on Saturday, March 2, 2019 where his funeral service will be held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at 11.00 am. All messages to 11 Lahore Street, Wairoa 4108. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 2, 2019
