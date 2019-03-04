|
|
SMITH, Patricia Anne (nee Waters). Passed away at Hawke's Bay Hospital on March 2, 2019. Aged 82 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Steve and Dee, Jo and the late Maurice. Cherished gran of Alex, Nicole, Aimee, Hannah, and Sam. Great gran of Leiken, and Robbie. Will be dearly missed by all her friends. A service to celebrate Patricia's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the 'Smith Family' C/o P O Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 4, 2019