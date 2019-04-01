|
COCKROFT, Patricia. (nee Grisbrooke-Hills) On March 31, 2019. Aged 81 years. Loved wife of the late Bruce Cockroft. Loved mother and mother-in- law of Peter and Nikki Cockroft and Sally and Gerarld Walker. Loved sister of Sandra and Richard Hill and Gill and Walker Knight (deceased). Loved nana of Natasha, Josh, Addison, Georgia, Aidan and Tim. Special thanks to the team at Waiapu House for all their ongoing loving care and support. A service for Patricia will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street, Hastings on Wednesday April 3, 2019, at 10.30am, followed by a private cremation. In Lieu of flowers a donation to the Dementia Hawkes Bay would be appreciated. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "The Cockroft Family" c/- P.O Box 967 Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 1, 2019