|
|
COWAN, Paul. 26.02.1938-06.04.2019 Paul passed peacefully on Saturday afternoon. Loved husband of Lois for 57 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Michele, Andrew and Linda, Tim and Lisa, Hamish, Nick and Jo. Poppa to Amanda and Gareth, Nicole, Hayley, Sophie, Abigail, Jorgia, Shania, Madison, Thomas and Emily. Service to be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 85 Te Mata Road, Havelock North, at 1pm on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The family would like to thank Mary Doyle for the care Paul received. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to the Cowan family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 9, 2019