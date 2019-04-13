FRIEND, Paula Denise. 05.02.1971 -11.04.2019 In Christchurch on Thursday, April 11, 2019, peacefully in the loving arms of her husband David. "Our beautiful, kind and dearly loved Sis, sister-in-law and Aunty slipped from this world, one she so desperately did not want to leave but ending her 8 year battle with cancer. You fought so hard to stay, you were the most courageous, brave and determined person we know and our hearts are truly broken" We would like to thank all our friends and family that gave so generously to the fundraising for the Ketruda drugs that bought Paula some hope and gave her an extra 18 months of well time to make more memories with her husband and soulmate David and their son, Liam, who she adored. You will be truly missed, and always loved Tracey and Ross, Andrew, James and Callum. Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary