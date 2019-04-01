Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter de BONTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter (Petrus Cornelis) de BONTH

Notice Condolences

Peter (Petrus Cornelis) de BONTH Notice
DE BONTH, Peter (Petrus Cornelis). Peacefully at his home after a long battle, on March 29, 2019. Aged 72 years. Beloved husband and best friend of Janet. Loved father and father-in- law of Max and Marcelle, and Anouck. Loved "other dad" of Tori, and Morgan Friis. Adored Opa of Maija, Amelia, Aria and Ruby. Will be sadly missed by his family in The Netherlands. A service for Peter will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel Street, Waipukurau on Wednesday April 3 at 10.30am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Research Trust NZ would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.cancerresearcht rustnz.org.nz. Messages to the de Bonth family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.