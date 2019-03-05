Home

Rev Fr Peter James. CARDE SM

Rev Fr Peter James. CARDE SM Notice
CARDE SM, Rev Fr Peter James. Loved priest and confrere of the Society of Mary. Peacefully at Duart Rest Home and Hospital, Havelock North, on Sunday, March 3, 2019, aged 82. Loved son of the late George and Margaret Carde and loved brother of Monsignor John, and Josie Snook. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Shamrock Street, Palmerston North on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11:00 am, thereafter interment at the Feilding Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held in the same Church at 5.00 pm on Wednesday 6 March. R.I.P.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 5, 2019
