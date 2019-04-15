|
|
DANKS, Peter William Aged 93 years. Passed away peacefully at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Much loved husband of Betty. Loved father, father-in-law, grandfather and great- grandfather. He leaves behind a huge hole in our hearts. A grateful thanks to the incredible doctors and nursing staff. A service for Peter will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Wednesday, April 17 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated, and may be left at the service. Messages to the Danks Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 15, 2019