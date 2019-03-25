Home

SPEEDY, Phil. Reg. No 616929 WWII of Dannevirke on Friday March 22, 2019 peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home. Aged 95 years. Much loved husband of Leila for over 70 years. Loved Father and father-in- law of Judith and Peter Feackin, Donald and Denice, Stuart and Kaye; Loved Pop of his 10 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. Messages to the Speedy family c/- 391 High Street, Dannevirke. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke St John Health Shuttle and these may be left at the service. A service to farewell Phil will be held at St John the Baptist, Anglican Church, High Street, Dannevirke on Wednesday March 27, at 1.30 pm.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 25, 2019
