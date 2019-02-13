Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
06-835 9925
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip COYLE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Cecil COYLE

Notice Condolences

Philip Cecil COYLE Notice
COYLE, Philip Cecil. Passed peacefully at HB Hospital on Friday, February 8, 2019, in his 91st year. Much loved husband of the late Mary, and father to Pauline, John and Denise, Peter and Belinda, Patrick and Leesa, and Grumps to his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Rosary Vigil will be held in St Thomas More Church, 92 Wycliffe Street, Onekawa, Napier on Thursday, February 14 at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church on Friday, February 15 at 12.00pm. Donations to St Vincent de Paul in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Requiescet in Pace Messages to the Coyle Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.