|
|
COYLE, Philip Cecil. Passed peacefully at HB Hospital on Friday, February 8, 2019, in his 91st year. Much loved husband of the late Mary, and father to Pauline, John and Denise, Peter and Belinda, Patrick and Leesa, and Grumps to his seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Rosary Vigil will be held in St Thomas More Church, 92 Wycliffe Street, Onekawa, Napier on Thursday, February 14 at 7.00pm. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the Church on Friday, February 15 at 12.00pm. Donations to St Vincent de Paul in lieu of flowers would be appreciated. Requiescet in Pace Messages to the Coyle Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Feb. 13, 2019