|
|
|
CHAPMAN, Phylis May (nee Fargher). Ian, Sally Linda, Murray, Rose and their families would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who has shown support and kindness in the passing of a much loved mum, nana, great-grandmother, great-great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Please accept this as a personal thank you for all the cards, flowers, food, phone calls attendance at her memorial service and donations to the Stroke Foundation. Mum will be forever in our hearts.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 27, 2019
Read More