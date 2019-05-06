Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Prudence GIBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Prudence Irene (nee McGowan) (Prue) GIBBS

Notice Condolences

Prudence Irene (nee McGowan) (Prue) GIBBS Notice
GIBBS, Prudence Irene (Prue) (nee McGowan). Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital after a short illness on May 3, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Roger. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Jennifer, Tim and Kate, Hamish and Andrea. Loved sister of Jillian and Waveney. Special Prudie to Sam, Matt, Sophie, Rosie, Polly, Harry, Jack, Ginny and Ben. A service to celebrate the life of Prue will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, Wednesday, May 8 at 11:30am. Messages to the Gibbs family, C/- Terry Longley & Son, PO Box 8424, Havelock North or can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.