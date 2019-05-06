|
GIBBS, Prudence Irene (Prue) (nee McGowan). Peacefully at Hawke's Bay Hospital after a short illness on May 3, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Roger. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Simon and Jennifer, Tim and Kate, Hamish and Andrea. Loved sister of Jillian and Waveney. Special Prudie to Sam, Matt, Sophie, Rosie, Polly, Harry, Jack, Ginny and Ben. A service to celebrate the life of Prue will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, Te Mata Road, Havelock North, Wednesday, May 8 at 11:30am. Messages to the Gibbs family, C/- Terry Longley & Son, PO Box 8424, Havelock North or can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 6, 2019